We had to wait over a year between projects from Laxcity, but the wait was worth it. Last Friday the producer from the UK delivered 6 tracks that deliver a euphoric airy soundscape that will leave you feeling as if you’re floating through the clouds. Have a listen below and keep your eyes on this ever growing talent.

Laxcity – Disconnect | Download

Lose Yourself in Laxcity’s “Disconnect” EP