LISTEN: Old City Unleashes Punk-Influenced Rap Single ‘Sixers’ feat. MURS

Old City has come through with a must-hear new Black Flag-sampled record in ‘Sixers.’ The punk-influenced instrumental serves as the perfect foundation, as rappers Tr38cho and MURS deliver a verbal onslaught of powerful bars for the weirdos, the renegades, and rappers who dare to venture outside of their own genres. If this track is any indicator of what we can come to expect from Old City in 2021 then we’re certainly excited – stream ‘Sixers’ below and let us hear your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Old City – Sixers feat. MURS | Stream

