LA producer Al Ross is back better than ever, this time delivering his first release of the year in an impressive 3-track Uranus EP. As you’ll hear below, this project is jam-packed with some of the heaviest, most forward-thinking dubstep and bass music that’s come out in a hot minute. From the insane sound design to clean mixdowns, Al Ross proves yet again why he’s a force to be reckoned with and we can’t wait to hear what he has in store for us later this year. Stream the project via Soundcloud and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Al Ross – Uranus EP | Stream

LISTEN: Al Ross Unleashes Impressive New Bass-Heavy “Uranus” EP