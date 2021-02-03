An anonymous entity transcending the arbitrary lines of genre, Tripp St. makes music for the now. Excelling in sonic compilations of funk and bass, Tripp St. catapults themselves into the spotlight in their newest single “I Am Back.” The lead single from their forthcoming debut LP Welcome To Tripp St., “I Am Back” is out now via CloZee’s label, Odyzey Music.

Carving out their own impressive space within the scene, Tripp St. bars none on the path to their full debut. Boasting an impressive display of sound design prowess from the get-go, Tripp St. fuses classic bass beats with nuanced worldly flare to create a mesmerizing spell eager to cast upon listeners. Ripe with wobbly bass and wonky synth work, “I Am Back” serves as the perfect teaser for what is yet to come from the anonymous producer.

The anonymous entity Tripp St. debuted March 17th, 2020. Not much is known about the mysterious act, but the speculation swirling around #WhoTFisTrippSt has created a buzz within the bass community that has not been seen in recent memory. With no catalogue and only a series of 4 mixes teasing 120 IDs, Tripp St. has earned recognition from the scene’s top artists, labels, curators, and promoters strictly based off of word of mouth. This year brings the debut album Welcome to Tripp St., alongside Odyzey Music, to create a new face for bass music.

2021 will be the year of artist discovery. It’s no secret that Tripp St., with the support of Odyzey Music, will be at the top of everyone’s list. Watch this space – Tripp St.’s debut LP Welcome To Tripp St. drops Friday, March 5.

Stream “I Am Back” on your preferred platform here, or find it below on Spotify.

Tripp St. Drops “I Am Back” Ahead of Forthcoming Debut LP