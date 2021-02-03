Tiedye Ky Releases “Living Right Now” Visual and Announces the Pipus Forever Mural Project

Following the release of his debut album Baby Blue and the Super Moon in September, tiedye ky returns with a heartfelt video for his standout single “Living Right Now” alongside a new initiative titled the Pipus Forever Mural Project. The simple, yet emotional visual is a tribute to his late friend Matthew “Pipus” Larsen, a local creative standout and beloved community member. Featuring several of his dear friend’s most cherished locations shot in his hometown of Philadelphia, the “Living Right Now” visual is shot on a Super 8 camera for an authentic feel.

The Pipus Forever Mural Project is inspired by the contributions and impact that he had on the local Philadelphia community. Pipus’ impact on the local community was seen mostly from the comedy videos that he and his partner posted online (viewable here), even being featured as one of the best comedians in Philadelphia via Philly Mag.

To raise awareness and funding for the project, tiedye ky has launched a GoFundme that can be accessed here.

More information on the full initiative can be found here.

