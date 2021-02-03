Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Tiedye Ky Releases “Living Right Now” Visual and Announces the Pipus Forever Mural Project

Tiedye Ky Releases “Living Right Now” Visual and Announces the Pipus Forever Mural Project

by Leave a Comment

Following the release of his debut album Baby Blue and the Super Moon in September, tiedye ky returns with a heartfelt video for his standout single “Living Right Now” alongside a new initiative titled the Pipus Forever Mural Project.  The simple, yet emotional visual is a tribute to his late friend Matthew “Pipus” Larsen, a local creative standout and beloved community member. Featuring several of his dear friend’s most cherished locations shot in his hometown of Philadelphia, the “Living Right Now” visual is shot on a Super 8 camera for an authentic feel.

The Pipus Forever Mural Project is inspired by the contributions and impact that he had on the local Philadelphia community. Pipus’ impact on the local community was seen mostly from the comedy videos that he and his partner posted online (viewable here), even being featured as one of the best comedians in Philadelphia via Philly Mag.

To raise awareness and funding for the project, tiedye ky has launched a GoFundme that can be accessed here.

More information on the full initiative can be found here.

Tiedye Ky Releases “Living Right Now” Visual and Announces the Pipus Forever Mural Project

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend