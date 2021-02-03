Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » San Holo Announces the Official Release Date of His Sophomore Album, ‘bb u ok?’

San Holo Announces the Official Release Date of His Sophomore Album, ‘bb u ok?’

by Leave a Comment

Bitbird record’s founder/creator, San Holo, has released his brand new single “find your way” alongside a very exciting announcement – the release date for his second studio album, ‘bb u ok?’. If you are a huge San Holo fan like we are you might have noticed the increasing percentage next to his name on Twitter & Instagram; well it seems that this percentage has been alluding to the completion of his album, which is set to be released on May 21st! The first two singles have showcased a more personal side of San Holo and we can not wait to hear the complete 20 track album. Stay connected with RTT for more album news!  

San Holo Announces the Official Release Date of His Sophomore Album, ‘bb u ok?’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend