Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » STREAM: Wenzday and Capozzi Go Off In “Bright Lights”

STREAM: Wenzday and Capozzi Go Off In “Bright Lights”

by Leave a Comment

Kicking off their 2021 release schedule with a bang, Los Angeles based Wenzday & Capozzi start the new year off right with a storming electro number in ‘Bright Lights’ featuring the vocals of Lil Debbie.

This hard hitting bass track is Wenzdays’s debut on Tchami’s “Confession” label, and is the perfect addition to the duo’s existing repertoire of releases on influential labels such as DND, IN / Rotation, Pinnacle Collective, and more.  

While the return to packed clubs may be a thing of the future, we can assure you that this track will be one of the first to be played in the next sweaty warehouse set.

Stream ‘Bright Lights’ for yourself below!  

Wenzday & Capozzi – Bright Lights (feat. Lil Debbie) | Stream

STREAM: Wenzday and Capozzi Go Off In “Bright Lights”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend