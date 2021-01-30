Kicking off their 2021 release schedule with a bang, Los Angeles based Wenzday & Capozzi start the new year off right with a storming electro number in ‘Bright Lights’ featuring the vocals of Lil Debbie.

This hard hitting bass track is Wenzdays’s debut on Tchami’s “Confession” label, and is the perfect addition to the duo’s existing repertoire of releases on influential labels such as DND, IN / Rotation, Pinnacle Collective, and more.

While the return to packed clubs may be a thing of the future, we can assure you that this track will be one of the first to be played in the next sweaty warehouse set.

Stream ‘Bright Lights’ for yourself below!

Wenzday & Capozzi – Bright Lights (feat. Lil Debbie) | Stream

STREAM: Wenzday and Capozzi Go Off In “Bright Lights”