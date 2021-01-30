Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

BREAKING: SOPHIE Has Died At the Age of 34

Tragically, today the world has lost one of its most innovative and inspiring music producers. Sources have recently confirmed that SOPHIE was killed during an accidental fall at 4 AM last night in Athens, Greece. The 34-year-old was allegedly trying to get a better view of the full moon before having a terrible accident. Join us in sending thoughts and prayers to SOPHIE’s friends and family and take some time today to celebrate her life by bumping some of her iconic discography.

