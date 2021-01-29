LISTEN: TroyBoi Unleashes Anticipated Fourth “V!BEZ” EP Installment

TroyBoi is back and better than ever in the latest installment of his acclaimed EP series, V!BEZ. After taking some well-deserved time off in 2020, the UK producer quickly reminds us why he’s continued to be an innovator in the game for so long. These 7-tracks boast TroyBoi’s signature style that we’ve come to love, but in a repackaged and re-invented fashion as well. Stream the project below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section.

