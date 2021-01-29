Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: R3HAB Taps Smokepurpp & Rakhim for Genre-Bending New Rap-Dance Single, ‘Fendi’

After sharing his first release of the year in ‘Candyman,’ R3HAB has returned with another stellar single. This time around, the producer enlists the help of rappers Smokepurpp and Rakhim to craft one of his most daring and genre-bending originals yet. “Fendi,” originally viral on Tik Tok, opens with a hard-hitting and rhythmic tempo as R3HAB’s rap and hip-hop influences shine. Both rappers really give it their all here, and Rakhim choosing to rap in his native Russian language is but another welcomed surprise in this record. It isn’t long until R3HAB injects the collaboration with a catchy dance drop, which really brings this song to another level. Stream it below and read what R3HAB himself has to say about creating ‘Fendi.’

I’m always keen on working with artists from different music cultures and learning from them. It was a real blast working with Rakhim and Smokepurpp, who are really talented and both pioneers in their fields. What we came up with feels modern and breaks down so many genre barriers.” – R3HAB

R3HAB – Fendi feat. Smokepurpp & Rakhim | Stream

