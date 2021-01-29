Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Pushing Daizies Unleash Impressive Debut “Want It To End” Single via Dim Mak

What started as a simple collaboration between two dance music producers has now blossomed (no pun intended) into Pushing Daizies, a new duo act that’s poised to take the entire scene by storm. Today, the two have finally delivered on their debut single in “Want it to End” via Dim Mak Records – and we’re loving this track. The bass-heavy yet melodic production Pushing Daizies bring here is not only insanely catchy and well-produced but super refreshing and original as well. Stream it via Spotify below and stay tuned for more new music from these guys in 2021.

Pushing Daizies – Want It To End | Stream

Categories

