LISTEN: Quality Goods Records Returns To Glory With Their Fifth Compilation

Whenever Trap is mentioned, there are few names that can be considered for legend status. Without a doubt, one of the names on this shortlist is the legendary turntablist and producer, UZ. We’ve come to recognize UZ releases as some of the most timeless trap anthems, and since 2016 the legend himself has embarked on a new journey with Quality Goods Records. Quality Goods Records has since become the home for some of the hottest rising stars in the entire trap scene. Through world-class curation and top-tier talent discovery, the team at QGR has developed a roster of artists that have continued to push the production boundaries and evolution of trap music. Through the countless world-class releases QGR has been host to, one obvious highlight has been the various complications that the world has been blessed with throughout the years. Previous comps have boasted names like Quix, Hyfraulix, Jon Casey, and so many more. This time, one of the world leaders in trap music returns with yet another compilation, this time their fifth, with names parallel with who came before. The future of trap music is here.

If you haven’t heard of some of the names on this project, be prepared for a much-welcomed awakening. With names like anti., sebjin, Golden Child, MSFT, Runnit, and so many more, ‘QGRC-006’ acts as a time capsule to the sound of trap music in 2021. From the tribal feel of Golden Child’s three-way collab with yojas and Yancey to the hybrid feels of Abimanhu’s ‘Lil chill’, all the way to the bubbly horn-infused ‘Odyssey’, this compilation is sure to have something for every trap head to enjoy. So sit back, relax, and stretch out those trap arms.

