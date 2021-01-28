Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Lhasa Petik Shares Intoxicating New Pop Single, ‘Think I Lost You’

LISTEN: Lhasa Petik Shares Intoxicating New Pop Single, ‘Think I Lost You’

by Leave a Comment

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Lhasa Petik is back with a fresh new single in ‘Think I Lost You’ featuring Max Fry. The track’s lo-fi and rap influence create the perfect backdrop for Petik, as the Winnipeg-based artist lets her intoxicating vocals and strong lyrics speak for themselves. After amassing hundreds of thousands of streams, Lhasa Petik’s talents have taken her across the globe and her artistic maturation since has only solidified her place as a rising talent. Stream the record below and read what Petik herself has to say about the inspiration behind ‘Think I Lost You.’

[think i lose u] is a track about indecisiveness, which is reflected not only in the lyrics, but in the instrumental as well. It’s a track about being in that weird place with an ex where you’re talking again, but you both know it’s a bad idea to get back together. You want to move on, but can’t quite break the cycle that you’ve both started.” – Lhasa Petik

Lhasa Petik – think i lost u w/ Max Fry | Stream

LHASA PETIK | INSTAGRAM | TIKTOKFACEBOOK | TWITTER  

LISTEN: Lhasa Petik Shares Intoxicating New Pop Single, ‘Think I Lost You’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend