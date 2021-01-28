LISTEN: Lhasa Petik Shares Intoxicating New Pop Single, ‘Think I Lost You’

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Lhasa Petik is back with a fresh new single in ‘Think I Lost You’ featuring Max Fry. The track’s lo-fi and rap influence create the perfect backdrop for Petik, as the Winnipeg-based artist lets her intoxicating vocals and strong lyrics speak for themselves. After amassing hundreds of thousands of streams, Lhasa Petik’s talents have taken her across the globe and her artistic maturation since has only solidified her place as a rising talent. Stream the record below and read what Petik herself has to say about the inspiration behind ‘Think I Lost You.’

“[think i lose u] is a track about indecisiveness, which is reflected not only in the lyrics, but in the instrumental as well. It’s a track about being in that weird place with an ex where you’re talking again, but you both know it’s a bad idea to get back together. You want to move on, but can’t quite break the cycle that you’ve both started.” – Lhasa Petik

Lhasa Petik – think i lost u w/ Max Fry | Stream

