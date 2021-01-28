One of dance music’s biggest tastemakers, DubstepGutter, just dropped a massive new compilation mix in celebration of the decorated YouTube channel turning 10 years old and amassing over 1.5 billion views. The stacked 22-minute mix includes some of DubstepGutter’s most popular uploads of the decade and is a great way to celebrate such an impressive milestone. Started in Romania in 2011 by A&R and video designer Daniel Satmareanu, DubstepGutter has consistently strived to help small artists grow their brands by promoting their music and artwork. Join us in congratulating the channel and stream the 10 Years of Dubstep compilation mix below.

LISTEN: DubstepGutter Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary with Massive Compilation Mix