Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » BRUER Unleashes Heavy Debut EP ‘Mind Flay’

BRUER Unleashes Heavy Debut EP ‘Mind Flay’

by Leave a Comment

A genre-defying talent transcending the typical confines of electronic music, BRUER pushes boundaries. Excelling in bass driven, high-energy, melodic feats, BRUER proves himself as quite the jack-of-all-trades. Following the highly successful release of lead single “Nasty,” BRUER excitedly unveils his debut EP, Mind Flay. Featuring four dynamic tracks, Mind Flay is out now.

Kicking off the Mind Flay EP is “Take You Higher,” a trap-heavy treat laced with BRUER’s signature sound design. Catchy vocal chops ride throughout in-your-face production from BRUER, as the producer gives a glimpse of what is yet to come from his face melting debut. Burgeoning with frenetic bass work, “Nasty” is BRUER at his artistic best. Featuring heavy 808s and nefarious percussive elements from its onset, “Nasty” casts a captivating spell on eager listeners. Textural bass and wonky harmonies best characterize this prime piece of production prowess, as BRUER flexes his hand at neck-breaking, mainstage bass sound.

Continuing his outing for blood, “Headshot” melds intricate trap beats with experimental bass. A tasteful meeting of two unique genres, BRUER creates a highly visceral experience through sound. Oscillating synth punches grab the reigns over wicked 808s, as Mind Flay finds itself near conclusion. Wrapping up BRUER’s debut is “What You Want,” a three-minute and thirty-three second whirlwind of dubstep and experimental bass. A truly unique debut, BRUER’s Mind Flay is an EP for the ages. Stay tuned for more from BRUER throughout the rest of 2021.

“The ‘Mind Flay’ EP is a rebirth of my sound and identity as BRUER. I wanted to evolve as an artist and make a statement. I had made a lot of this heavy melodic bass stuff but I had never done anything quite like this before. This felt new and exciting to me. It felt different. Producing music has always been about having fun and I felt the need to expand. This is the first chapter to that story.” – BRUER

Check out Mind Flay here, or stream it below on Spotify!

BRUER Unleashes Heavy Debut EP ‘Mind Flay’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend