RTT favorite TroyBoi is back and kicking off 2021 with a bang in his latest release, “Bellz.” The track arrives as the lead single off the producer’s anticipated upcoming V!bez Vol. 4 project slated to drop on January 29th. The new record also premieres alongside an official music video – check it out below. If this is any indicator of how the rest of the EP is going to sound then we’re certainly excited.

