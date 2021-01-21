Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

PREMIERE: Niko The Kid Unleashes Fresh ‘Losing My Mind’ House Remix for Lo Lytes

Spiritual wanderer Lo Lytes continues his journey through an alternate universe as he links with Niko The Kid, who provides a must-listen ‘Losing My Mind’ remix. The track is a creative reimagining of the catchy original, channeling the soulful musings of Lo Lytes into a bouncy and energetic house record. Stream the tune via Spotify below and be on the lookout for more new music from these two artists later in 2021.

Lo Lytes – Losing My Mind (Nike The Kid Remix) | Stream

