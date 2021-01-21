Spiritual wanderer Lo Lytes continues his journey through an alternate universe as he links with Niko The Kid, who provides a must-listen ‘Losing My Mind’ remix. The track is a creative reimagining of the catchy original, channeling the soulful musings of Lo Lytes into a bouncy and energetic house record. Stream the tune via Spotify below and be on the lookout for more new music from these two artists later in 2021.

Lo Lytes – Losing My Mind (Nike The Kid Remix) | Stream

PREMIERE: Niko The Kid Unleashes Fresh ‘Losing My Mind’ House Remix for Lo Lytes