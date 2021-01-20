LISTEN: Au5 Delivers Melodic Bass Single “The Way to Infinity” via Heaven Sent

Slander’s Heaven Sent label delivers on another gem in Au5’s latest release, “The Way to Infinity.” The rock-inspired melodic dubstep single will have you you vibing and head banging at the same time, showcasing Au5’s ability to really push the boundaries within dance music. The track is over 5 minutes long and is a journey from start to finish, check it out via Spotify below and be sure to be on the lookout for more releases on Heaven Sent coming soon.

Au5 – The Way To Infinity | Stream

