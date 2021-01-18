Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LUCID MONDAY Enters The Virtual Event Arena with "VIRTUAL MONDAY"

After years of successfully throwing rowdy, in-person events, Lucid Monday is stepping up their game with their first virtual show “Virtual Monday,” an unmatched digital experience streamed via Twitch from 4-7pm PST on Monday, January 18. Their team worked alongside legendary artist Dennis Swan to create a concert scene that gives viewers the much missed feeling of an IRL show, with a lighting experience that connects the listener to the music in an unprecedented way. With the show’s lighting paired to brilliant sets by quickly, quickly (Graham Jonson), Dilip (Dilip Venkatesh), Otxhello (Othello Houston) and sui.luj (Julius Woods), Virtual Monday will undoubtedly be a breathtaking adventure for all those that tune in. 

