Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Tchami Captivates Listeners With His Latest Remix Of Whethan & Oliver Tree’s “Freefall”

Tchami Captivates Listeners With His Latest Remix Of Whethan & Oliver Tree’s “Freefall”

by Leave a Comment

Still buzzing from the release of his debut album, Year Zero, house music icon, Tchami, blesses fans with his brand new remix of Whethan’s “Freefall (feat. Oliver Tree)”. Tchami turns the electro pop banger into a track that has a gentle groove with a prominent bassline that is sure to keep listeners dancing in their rooms for hours. The Parisian producer has such a unique perspective on house music that his remixes are just as mesmerizing as his originals. Tchami fans will surely not be disappointed with his rendition and we are stoked to see what he bestows upon us in 2021.

Tchami Captivates Listeners With His Latest Remix Of Whethan & Oliver Tree’s “Freefall”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend