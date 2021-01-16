Still buzzing from the release of his debut album, Year Zero, house music icon, Tchami, blesses fans with his brand new remix of Whethan’s “Freefall (feat. Oliver Tree)”. Tchami turns the electro pop banger into a track that has a gentle groove with a prominent bassline that is sure to keep listeners dancing in their rooms for hours. The Parisian producer has such a unique perspective on house music that his remixes are just as mesmerizing as his originals. Tchami fans will surely not be disappointed with his rendition and we are stoked to see what he bestows upon us in 2021.

Tchami Captivates Listeners With His Latest Remix Of Whethan & Oliver Tree’s “Freefall”