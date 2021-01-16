Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Big Gigantic Get Funky On New Remix for Moody Good’s “Kush”

It’s been a hot minute since Big Gigantic has graced us with a remix, and though it may seem like an odd choice to take on Moody Good’s dubstep hit “Kush,” Big Gigantic succeed in delivering sonic gold. By completely reimagining the original track with layers of funky melodies and wavy grooves, Big Gigantic molds the dubstep anthem into a vibey new experience. Stream their remix below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Moody Good – Kush (Big Gigantic Remix)| Stream

