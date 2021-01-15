LISTEN: GRAVEDGR Unleashes Hectic “Two Glocks” Trap Banger

GRAVEDGR continues to impress and leave his mark on bass music in ‘Two Glocks,’ a hectic, face-melting heater that has us wishing live music was back in full force. As you’ll hear below, the record wastes no time turning things up as a catchy hook gives way into absolute madness. GRAVEDGR also somehow makes a chilled, melodic breakdown seamlessly fit in the tune. If this is any indicator of what the producer has in store for us in 2021, then he’s in for another huge year. Stream ‘Two Glocks’ below and read what the man himself has to say about this release.

“If 2020 taught us anything, it was to step out of our comfort zones and try new things to keep going. This song is just that, it was a song I started in the middle of all the chaos and turned out to be a big song for me. With some additional help from a close friend of mine, I was able to make something unlike any other GRAVEDGR song. TWO GLOCKS is the trap record we need. Here is to 2021 and to continue growing.“

GRAVEDGR – Two Glocks | Stream

