Marshmello Announces His New Album is Officially Done

In classic Marshmello fashion, he has kicked off his new year with an exciting announcement; his 4th studio album is finally complete. He had previously teased the release of his album for sometime in 2020, however he decided to hold off and put the last finishing touches on what is sure to be a masterpiece. Since 2016 he has released his albums under the Joytime brand, so we are excited to find out if a Joytime IV will be hitting streaming platforms soon. Until then, he has a massive catalog of hits to keep us entertained until then. Continue to check back to Run The Trap for the latest news regarding his album drop!

https://twitter.com/marshmellomusic/status/1347235935079960577

