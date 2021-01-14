Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Eptic Makes His Return With Massive Single ‘Stop Pretending’

LISTEN: Eptic Makes His Return With Massive Single ‘Stop Pretending’

by Leave a Comment

Saying 2020 was an eventful year is quite honestly a massive understatement. Some artists took the year to hone their craft and perfect their vision, and that seems the case with Belgium-based producer Eptic. Over the years Eptic has become a household name within the bass music scene with his forward-thinking approach to dubstep. Pulling influences from metal to hip-hop all while engaging the listener in some of the most foreign-sounding sound design, we never know what to expect from an Epic release. It seems as if the seasoned veteran is finally ready to share new music with the world and we couldn’t be more excited. 

‘Stop Pretending’ is quite the reintroduction to Eptic’s classic sound, to say the least. With an ear-grasping intro filled with theatrical overtones combined with the appearance of these hypnotic vocals. Before long we’re thrown into a hectic drop section filled with heavily distorted leads incorporating catchy vocal samples in the break that add energy to the track throughout. As to be expected, there is no shortage of heavily distorted leads that hopefully we’ll get to hear crush some festival sound systems soon. Stay tuned for updates on new releases!

LISTEN: Eptic Makes His Return With Massive Single ‘Stop Pretending’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend