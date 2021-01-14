A genre-defying talent transcending the typical confines of electronic music, BRUER pushes boundaries. Excelling in bass driven, high-energy, melodic feats, BRUER proves himself as quite the jack-of-all-trades. Now, gearing up to release his debut EP Mind Flay, BRUER debuts “Nasty,” a heavy-hitting bass boosted display of raw talent. “Nasty” is out now for your ears to feast upon.

Burgeoning with frenetic bass work, “Nasty” is BRUER at his artistic best. Featuring heavy 808s and nefarious percussive elements from its onset, “Nasty” casts a captivating spell on eager listeners. Textural bass and wonky harmonies best characterize this prime piece of production prowess, as BRUER flexes his hand at neck-breaking, mainstage bass sound. A sonic display of what is yet to come from BRUER, “Nasty” is a bright treat ahead of his debut EP, Mind Flay, available Thursday, January 28. Watch this space.

“The ‘Mind Flay’ EP is a rebirth of my sound and identity as BRUER. I wanted to evolve as an artist and make a statement. I had made a lot of this heavy melodic bass stuff but I had never done anything quite like this before. This felt new and exciting to me. It felt different. Producing music has always been about having fun and I felt the need to expand. This is the first chapter to that story.” – BRUER

Stream “Nasty” on your favorite platform here, or find it below on Spotify.

BRUER Unleashes Bass Heavy Single “Nasty”