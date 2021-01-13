Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Porter Robinson Teases New Album Single “Look At The Sky” Dropping this Month

LISTEN: Porter Robinson Teases New Album Single “Look At The Sky” Dropping this Month

by Leave a Comment

Porter Robinson’s new album is slated for release sometime this year and we couldn’t be more excited about it. Today the WORLDS and Virtual Self producer took to social media to announce his latest release – a new single off of the forthcoming project named ‘Look at the Sky.’ Check out a short clip of the track below and tune back in here at RTT on January 27th for the official release.

LISTEN: Porter Robinson Teases New Album Single “Look At The Sky” Dropping this Month

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend