Porter Robinson’s new album is slated for release sometime this year and we couldn’t be more excited about it. Today the WORLDS and Virtual Self producer took to social media to announce his latest release – a new single off of the forthcoming project named ‘Look at the Sky.’ Check out a short clip of the track below and tune back in here at RTT on January 27th for the official release.

look at the sky – coming out january 27th. you can presave it to have it be automatically added to your collection on release!https://t.co/5ZmQESGM8M pic.twitter.com/s8LjK16bgJ — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) January 13, 2021

LISTEN: Porter Robinson Teases New Album Single “Look At The Sky” Dropping this Month