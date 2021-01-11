LISTEN: Brainwavez & Jalaya Unleash Rumbling New Bass Collaboration, ‘All Talk’

Jalaya is starting the new year with a bang, as the LoFreq Records Executive director has come together with Brainwavez to deliver a high-octane dubstep collaboration in ‘All Talk.’ As you’ll hear below, this tune drops some serious bass, not to mention the sound design throughout is super inventive and fun. If you’re enjoying ‘All Talk’ (which we’re not sure why you wouldn’t) both artists have recent projects released via Sleeveless Records: Jalaya’s The Cobra EP and Brainwavez’s Sick in the Head EP.

The song also lands on LoFreq’s stacked Cypher Vol. 2 compilation, which is in good company with other artists such as AHEE, Xotic, Droptalk, Dark Velvet, and other impressive rising bass producers. Check out the compilation as well as ‘All Talk’ below and stay on the lookout for more new music from Jalaya and Brainwavez in 2021.

Brainwavez x Jalaya – All Talk | Stream

