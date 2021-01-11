Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Apashe Delivers His Highly Anticipated "Distance" Remix Pack

Kannibalen Records veteran, Apashe, kicked off the first New Music Friday of 2021 with the release of his long awaited remix pack for his single “Distance”. The internationally renowned DJ/producer tapped EDM’s most prolific up & coming producers, who each took this genre-bending track and incorporated their own personal style. The diverse mix of producers showcases the immense talent that EDM has to offer; from Volac‘s four-to-the-floor house beats, to KOAN, Buunshin, and Macky Gee‘s unique drum n’ bass, and showcasing the sounds of EDM newcomers, Pushing Daizies, this EP has it all. Stream the remix pack below and keep an eye on these producers.

Categories

