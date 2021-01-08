PREMIERE: DVRKO Unleashes Stacked “Broken Famous” Remix Package

DVRKO and singer/songwriter KillWill’s white-hot ‘Broken Famous’ record has finally received the official remix treatment, with a handful of artists delivering their own impressive takes on the track – all of which we’re proud to be premiering on Run the Trap today. Dance music strongholds ATLAST, LA Riots, Robbie Rivera, Soren, Tony Romera, and Tony Arzadon all contribute something different on this project – whether it be house or even hardstyle there’s something in this pack for everyone. Listen below and be sure to follow DVRKO on social media for new music coming in 2021. The mysterious producer has been crushing it lately and we can’t wait to hear what he has cooking up next.

Broken Famous – The Remixes | Out Now

