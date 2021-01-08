After taking much of 2020 off, What So Not has finally released new music and we couldn’t be happier about it. This time around the Australian producer treats us to his official remix for rap duo Run the Jewels – a track WSN has been teasing fans for a minute now. As expected, Chris absolutely slays this remix, adding his own signature vibe and energy to an already dope track. Stream it via Spotify below and join us in hoping we get more new music from What So Not in 2021.

Run the Jewels – JU$T (What So Not Remix) | Stream

LISTEN: What So Not Ends Hiatus, Drops Massive ‘JU$T’ Remix for Run the Jewels