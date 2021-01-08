Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: What So Not Ends Hiatus, Drops Massive ‘JU$T’ Remix for Run the Jewels

LISTEN: What So Not Ends Hiatus, Drops Massive ‘JU$T’ Remix for Run the Jewels

by Leave a Comment

After taking much of 2020 off, What So Not has finally released new music and we couldn’t be happier about it. This time around the Australian producer treats us to his official remix for rap duo Run the Jewels – a track WSN has been teasing fans for a minute now. As expected, Chris absolutely slays this remix, adding his own signature vibe and energy to an already dope track. Stream it via Spotify below and join us in hoping we get more new music from What So Not in 2021.

Run the Jewels – JU$T (What So Not Remix) | Stream

LISTEN: What So Not Ends Hiatus, Drops Massive ‘JU$T’ Remix for Run the Jewels

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend