LISTEN: Rising Producer TINK Unleashes Forward-Thinking Debut “Express & Destroy” EP

Rising bass producer TINK has unleashed his debut project, a hectic Express & Destroy EP via Headbang Society. The 23-year-old Orlando producer impresses throughout these three tracks, effortlessly bringing in trap, dubstep, and hip-hop influences to make for a refreshing and forward-thinking listen. The ceiling is high for this up-and-coming artist and we can’t wait to hear what he cooks up next in 2021. Stream the project via Soundcloud below and read what TINK himself has to say about his debut project.

 “My vision for the Express & Destroy EP was to convey the unique styles and sounds of bass music that have shaped me as an artist. Every element of this EP, from sound design to percussion to mixing/mastering, was done in a way that I felt truly encaptured my musical expression as an artist. I am ready to share that expression and will be raising trap arms and snapping necks in the process.”

TINK – Express & Destroy EP | Stream

Follow TINK:

SoundcloudTwitterInstagramFacebook

