Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Cozy Kev Shows True Mastery Of His Craft With Debut LP ‘Complacency’

Cozy Kev Shows True Mastery Of His Craft With Debut LP ‘Complacency’

by Leave a Comment

If there’s one thing that catches our attention, it’s a full LP with a trap foundation. This plus so much more is what we have with Chicago native cozy Kev’s debut album “Complacency”. Throughout the past few years, cozy Kev has quietly become one of Soundcloud’s best-kept secret, with hundreds of thousands of streams on the platform. Knowing this, it seemed like the perfect time for the young innovator to give us his fully-fleshed out LP.  “Complacency” is the culmination of cozy Kev’s journey through music. A beautiful collaborative effort with some of the young beat maker’s closest peers. This LP takes us on a journey that not only includes a solid foundation in trap, but also includes a healthy dose of future beat, R&B, lofi hip-hop, and even drum and bass.

As we take a look at the tracklist, we quickly realized that it is stacked with some of the hottest rising names in the underground, including LYNY, capshun, Chromonicci, and many more. There truly is something for every trap head on here. If you’re looking for an uplifting tune with pounding percussion and interesting melodies, look no further than ‘Amaza’ with capshun. If you’re more the chill with some R&B vibes type, check out ‘Library Sex’ with UNCOMMENN. With so many bangers on this project, it was hard to pick two to showcase. If that doesn’t make you go check this out, we’re not sure what will!

Cozy Kev Shows True Mastery Of His Craft With Debut LP ‘Complacency’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend