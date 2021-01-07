If there’s one thing that catches our attention, it’s a full LP with a trap foundation. This plus so much more is what we have with Chicago native cozy Kev’s debut album “Complacency”. Throughout the past few years, cozy Kev has quietly become one of Soundcloud’s best-kept secret, with hundreds of thousands of streams on the platform. Knowing this, it seemed like the perfect time for the young innovator to give us his fully-fleshed out LP. “Complacency” is the culmination of cozy Kev’s journey through music. A beautiful collaborative effort with some of the young beat maker’s closest peers. This LP takes us on a journey that not only includes a solid foundation in trap, but also includes a healthy dose of future beat, R&B, lofi hip-hop, and even drum and bass.

As we take a look at the tracklist, we quickly realized that it is stacked with some of the hottest rising names in the underground, including LYNY, capshun, Chromonicci, and many more. There truly is something for every trap head on here. If you’re looking for an uplifting tune with pounding percussion and interesting melodies, look no further than ‘Amaza’ with capshun. If you’re more the chill with some R&B vibes type, check out ‘Library Sex’ with UNCOMMENN. With so many bangers on this project, it was hard to pick two to showcase. If that doesn’t make you go check this out, we’re not sure what will!

Cozy Kev Shows True Mastery Of His Craft With Debut LP ‘Complacency’