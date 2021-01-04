Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

What So Not Announces Anticipated Run The Jewels Remix Drops Friday

2020 has been a quiet year for the legend we know as What So Not. The seasoned Australian veteran has seemingly taken this turbulent year as an opportunity to work on new music. And it seems as if the wait might finally be over to get a taste of what new What So Not might sound like. 

Earlier today, the man in question took to social media in a semi-cryptic fashion letting fans know that he has something new for us this week. We can only assume this in reference to new music that should be released for all to hear soon. A bit later, he then confirmed that the song in question he was releasing was his anticipated Run the Jewels remix. Make sure to check back here on Friday for the official drop.

