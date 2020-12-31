WATCH: Mersiv Drops Insane Remix + Music Video of Saint Sinner & Supertask’s “Get To You”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

RTT favorite Mersiv had a massive year and it’s only fitting that he ends it with a bang. Today the forward-thinking producer shares an absolutely must-listen remix of Saint Sinner & Supertask’s “Get To You” original. As expected, Mersiv takes the track to new heights, injecting his own signature style that we’ve come to love from him. On top of this impressive remix, we’re also treated to an official music video of the track – one that pairs perfectly with Mersiv’s audio. Check out the visuals below and get ready for Mersiv to have another huge year in 2021.

Saint Sinner & Supertask – Get To You (Mersiv Remix) | Stream

