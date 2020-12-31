Juelz is back with new music just in time to say goodbye to 2020 and ring in the new year. This time around, he delivers on another signature remix package featuring 4 high-octane flips of hits like Skrillex and Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Ego Death’ and Baauer’s’ ‘Aether,’ just to name a few. RemK, Heimanu, and Anti collaborations are featured here alongside a ‘No Stylist’ remix Juelz takes on himself. Stream the four tracks below via Soundcloud and let us know which one is your favorite in the comments section.

LISTEN: Juelz Ends Impressive 2020 Run with 4 New High-Octane Remixes