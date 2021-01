Legendary rap pioneer MF Doom has died at the age of 49, his family confirmed in a statement on Thursday. According to his wife, he died on Oct. 31, 2020. A cause of death has not been revealed. Read her official statement below and join us in sending thoughts and prayers to Doom’s family and friends. The world lost an incredible artist and icon whose inspiration stills rings true in hip-hop music today.

