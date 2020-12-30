LISTEN: REZZ Teases Remix of Grimes & i_o’s ‘Violence’ Dropping January 1st

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Earlier in the week, Rezz teased on social media that she had recently remixed ‘Violence’, a collaboration between the late i_o and Grimes. Rezz gives her take on one of the most influential i_o records in honor of one of her closest peers who is gone too soon.

This remix is coming with the release of Grimes “Rave Edition” of her monstrous album ‘Miss Anthropocene’, which dropped earlier this year. This remixed version of her LP boasts names like Richie Hawtin, ANNA, and of course Rezz. 

The full project is scheduled for release on January 1st, while the Richie Hawtin and ANNA remixes have already been released. Check out the preview of Rez’s remix below and check back when the full project drops!

