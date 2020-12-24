Californian charmer Griff Clawson has tapped in Russian famed DJ/producer ARTY for a remix of his debut track, “Chasing Highs.” The remix turns the beautiful and mellow original into a driving synth-pop track with a healthy dose of 80’s nostalgia.

This is not the first time the two have worked together. In an alternative 2020 without COVID-19, Billboard is confident that his prior collaboration with ARTY’s “You’re Not Alone” would be “one of the summer’s favored mainstage anthems…”

Clawson is planning on releasing a steady output of singles in the new year. Get aquatinted with Clawson and listen to the remix at the link below!

ARTY turns Griff Clawson’s “Chasing Highs” into a synth-pop banger