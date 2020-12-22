NYC-based producer Martron is back with his latest effort, this time coming in the form of an impressive remix of NGHTMRE and Grabbitz’s ‘Bruises’ collaboration. The rising artist grew up as a classically trained musician – a skillset that certainly translates over to his clean production on this catchy new release. With a steady stream of remixes and originals over the past several months, Martron has definitely found a groove and we can’t wait to hear what he has coming up next going into 2021. Stream his ‘Bruises’ remix via Soundcloud below and be sure to follow him on social media as well.

LISTEN: Rising Producer Martron Unleashes Catchy Remix of NGHTMRE & Grabbitz’s ‘Bruises’ Single