Anytime Flume has new music in the works it’s difficult not to get excited. Just yesterday, the Australian super producer unexpectedly took to his Instagram stories to share with fans a new track he has in the works. In typical Flume fashion, the listener is immediately grabbed by his soothing chords and bassline, as infectious vocal chops sit on top of the melody almost flawlessly. Check it out below and join us in hoping this track sees the light of day sooner rather than later.

Flume Just Teased a New Unreleased Track and It Sounds Incredible