Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Flume Just Teased a New Unreleased Track and It Sounds Incredible

Flume Just Teased a New Unreleased Track and It Sounds Incredible

by Leave a Comment

Anytime Flume has new music in the works it’s difficult not to get excited. Just yesterday, the Australian super producer unexpectedly took to his Instagram stories to share with fans a new track he has in the works. In typical Flume fashion, the listener is immediately grabbed by his soothing chords and bassline, as infectious vocal chops sit on top of the melody almost flawlessly. Check it out below and join us in hoping this track sees the light of day sooner rather than later.

NEW FLUME ON HIS INSTAGRAM STORIES from r/trap

Flume Just Teased a New Unreleased Track and It Sounds Incredible

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend