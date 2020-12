Time flies. Today marks nine whole years since Skrillex dropped one of his most iconic projects of all-time: His Bangarang EP that won him multiple Grammy awards. Looking back on the tracklist, it’s hard to find a track that hasn’t turned out to be a legendary Skrillex record. Re-listen to Bangarang below and join us in hoping Skrillex has more amazing music in store for us soon.

Skrillex’s Iconic “Bangarang” EP Turns 9 Years Old