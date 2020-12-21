Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: PACES Returns With Forward-Thinking Emo-Pop Single ‘Losing My Head’ feat. Truples

RTT favorite PACES is back with a brand new ‘Losing My Head’ single via Off Leash Records. Enlisting fellow Aussie talent Truples for vocals duty, PACES comes through with an absolutely inventive pop track with touches of emo influence as Truples taps into his post-hardcore vocal roots. From start to finish this record is catchy as hell, as the Gold Coast artist’s production talent shines underneath Truples’ memorable vocals. Stream ‘Losing My Head’ via soundcloud below and stay on the lookout for more new music from PACES in the new year.

