This year has seen countless deluxe edition albums dropping left and right. Eminem is no exception to that, with his follow up of “Music to Be Murdered By” comes a side-b packed with Em’s classic untouchable rhyme structure, amazing collaborators and storytelling prowess.



The Side B of Em’s “slasher” themed project also brings a lot of controversy around current topics (in classic Eminem fashion). A personal favorite is “Gnat” with smooth but hyphy beat switches topped by straight-up Eminem bars. Be sure to check the music video for “Gnat” as well Directed by none other than Cole Bennett.

The rest of the album touts collaborations from classics like Dr. Dre and Skylar Grey, to DJ Premier and Ty Dolla Sign. If you were ready for a follow-up to Music To Be Murdered By, you will be pleasantly surprised on this Side-B. Make sure to let us know what you think of the album in the comments!

Stream & Download Eminem’s Bone Chilling New Album, “Music To Be Murdered By – Side B”