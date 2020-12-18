Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Porter Robinson Announces His Anticipated Sophomore Album Is Finished

Porter Robinson Announces His Anticipated Sophomore Album Is Finished

by Leave a Comment

Porter Robinson has become a name that we all have come to adore. One of the leaders of dance music for over a decade now, the North Carolina-based innovator has given us countless timeless classics. Along the way, the young legend got himself a grammy nomination for his ‘Virtual Self’ project and started his very own festival, Second Sky.

 Now it’s time for the next era in this project, as Porter recently took to social media to announced he’s submitted the masters for his next LP, Nurture. While this doesn’t mean we’ll get to listen immediately, it does mean that this project is without a doubt on the horizon. 

We haven’t had a fully fleshed out Porter Robinson LP since his debut LP, Worlds, released back in 2014. One can only wonder what six years of evolution will lead to. One thing is for sure, only time will tell. 

Porter Robinson Announces His Anticipated Sophomore Album Is Finished

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend