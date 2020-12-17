PREMIERE: Bad Decisions Shares Electronic Pop Single ‘Rendezvous’

Australian electronic music duo, Bad Decisions, are wrapping up the end of 2020 with their new single “Rendezvous” on Lowly Palace. Cameron Breen and Andrew Ghisoni are using their love of pop and trap music to create their unique and diverse sound. Run The Trap is bringing you an exclusive premiere to check out the song before it’s released!

Rendezvous is about getting away from the city life and going somewhere with the person you love to get away from the world. The track starts with Cameron’s vocals with a dark pop production behind him. When the beat drops in the chorus, you’re able to envision yourself running away to take a break from it all while feeling the bass running through your veins.

The pair are best known for their explosive, groundbreaking style of production, matched with heartfelt melody that resonates with audiences across the nation.

They duo bring different musical abilities to the table, such as Andrew being a multi-instrumentalist, and Cameron providing unique, honest vocals on many of their tracks, in which have been supported by the likes of Martin Garrix, Tiesto and Steve Aoki.

The duo is excited to share their new music throughout 2021 and bring light and fun during these dark times. Stream and pre-save ‘Rendezvous’ below.

Bad Decisions – Rendezvous | Stream/Download

