Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Zeds Dead & PEEKABOO Finally Unleash ‘POWA’ Collaboration

LISTEN: Zeds Dead & PEEKABOO Finally Unleash ‘POWA’ Collaboration

by Leave a Comment

When we stop and think about the current titans of bass music, without a doubt Zeds Dead is one of the first names to come to mind. These two have been at the forefront of electronic music for over a decade now. Zeds Dead has been able to impact the industry far beyond blessing us with a star-studded discography full of timeless classics. In recent years, the pair have started taken over the scene by storm with their now household name label, Deadbeats. This label has given a platform to so many of bass music’s rising talents, and Peekaboo is no exception to that. 

Throughout the past three years, PEEKABOO has consistently raised the bar in production and given us some of the freshest takes on experimental bass, with his heavy hip-hop influenced drums. The young star has become a regular on Deadbeats, so it’s only right he teamed up with its founding fathers for a festival-ready banger. 

‘POWA’ is a hectic high-energy record that perfectly encapsulates the sound of these two projects. After an intro filled with jungle flows, we’re quickly launched into outer space through a combination of world-class sound design and pounding percussion elements. Make sure to check out the whole track down below!

LISTEN: Zeds Dead & PEEKABOO Finally Unleash ‘POWA’ Collaboration

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend