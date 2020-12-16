LISTEN: Zeds Dead & PEEKABOO Finally Unleash ‘POWA’ Collaboration

When we stop and think about the current titans of bass music, without a doubt Zeds Dead is one of the first names to come to mind. These two have been at the forefront of electronic music for over a decade now. Zeds Dead has been able to impact the industry far beyond blessing us with a star-studded discography full of timeless classics. In recent years, the pair have started taken over the scene by storm with their now household name label, Deadbeats. This label has given a platform to so many of bass music’s rising talents, and Peekaboo is no exception to that.

Throughout the past three years, PEEKABOO has consistently raised the bar in production and given us some of the freshest takes on experimental bass, with his heavy hip-hop influenced drums. The young star has become a regular on Deadbeats, so it’s only right he teamed up with its founding fathers for a festival-ready banger.

‘POWA’ is a hectic high-energy record that perfectly encapsulates the sound of these two projects. After an intro filled with jungle flows, we’re quickly launched into outer space through a combination of world-class sound design and pounding percussion elements. Make sure to check out the whole track down below!

