LISTEN: Rising Artist Denae Shares Catchy New ‘Cold Blood’ Electronic-Pop Single

Fresh off her debut release single ‘Last Night,’ rising singer/songwriter Danae is back with another memorable release in ‘Cold Blood.’ As you’ll hear below, Danae’s lush vocals are the perfect match for this catchy, pop and electronic-influenced beat. Taylor Danae has found considerable success writing vocals for notable producers such as Mitis, Bronze Whale, Nurko and Covex, and we’re excited to see her talents start to show in her own solo project as well. Check out the track and also what Danae has to say about the record in her own words below.

“It’s cold blood” says Denae. “We all have it if we’re honest. We can feel it in our lungs, and the way we talk. Anxiety sucks! But we can make it into something beautiful if we’re willing to face it, own it, and start to understand it. ”

