PREMIERE: DVRKO & BIJOU Unleash Raw New G-House Heater, “Sushi” with Damon Sharpe

The best music always gets created by genuine friends vibing in the studio together, and this time around is no different as DVRKO and BIJOU have come through (with assistance from Grammy-award winning producer Damon Sharpe) with an absolute heater of a G-house track in “Sushi.” Released via L3V3L Records, the high-octane collaboration showcases everything you’d want in a G-House anthem: a catchy bass line, memorable hook, and captivating drums – all of which give off serious after-hours vibes. Stream “Sushi” via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

DVRKO & BIJOU with Damon Sharpe – Sushi | Stream

