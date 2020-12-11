LISTEN: NGHTMRE Unleashes Must-Hear Remix of ZHU’s “I Admit It” Featuring 24kGoldn

Following their wild b2b on Proximity and Brownies & Lemonade Friendsgiving live stream, NGHTMRE is jumping on ZHU’s monster hit, “I Admit It,” featuring 24kGoldn and giving it a whole new vibe. Maintaining the dark and mysterious energy that ZHU is known for, NGHTMRE’s remix gets the blood pumping and left us wishing for a festival to hear it at. Stream it below.

