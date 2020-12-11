Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Stream & Download Kid Cudi’s Anticipated “Man on the Moon III: The Chosen” Album

Stream & Download Kid Cudi’s Anticipated “Man on the Moon III: The Chosen” Album

by Leave a Comment

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The moment Cudi fans have been waiting for… “Man On the Moon III” has officially landed. Since his announcement this past Monday, teasing the album art and tracklist, the excitement for the third installment of Cudi’s timeless series “Man on the Moon” has reached maximum potential. The lineup on this album includes Cudi’s A-Team; Dot da Genius, Emile Haynie, Plain Pat, and Mike Dean, as well huge features from Pop Smoke, Skepta, Trippe Redd and Phoebe Bridges.

The features on this album including Pop Smoke, Skepta and Trippe Redd absolutely meet expectations of an ideal combination of hip hop talent. Stream the album below on Spotify.

Stream & Download Kid Cudi’s Anticipated “Man on the Moon III: The Chosen” Album

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend