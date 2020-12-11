(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The moment Cudi fans have been waiting for… “Man On the Moon III” has officially landed. Since his announcement this past Monday, teasing the album art and tracklist, the excitement for the third installment of Cudi’s timeless series “Man on the Moon” has reached maximum potential. The lineup on this album includes Cudi’s A-Team; Dot da Genius, Emile Haynie, Plain Pat, and Mike Dean, as well huge features from Pop Smoke, Skepta, Trippe Redd and Phoebe Bridges.

The features on this album including Pop Smoke, Skepta and Trippe Redd absolutely meet expectations of an ideal combination of hip hop talent. Stream the album below on Spotify.

Stream & Download Kid Cudi’s Anticipated “Man on the Moon III: The Chosen” Album